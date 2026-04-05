Powerlines

Powerlines

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
15h

Thanks for an excellent post, Chris. Europe, the UK, and Australia have done it to themselves. I don’t believe they can continue virtue signaling forever. Only they know how much pain they are willing to endure for the CO2 Climate Cult.

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StephLin's avatar
StephLin
16h

My question is, do our Federal Leaders (on both sides of Parliament) have the requisite courage and conviction to finally address the strategic energy supply gaps which have been so graphically highlighted by this latest crisis?

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