Powerlines

Powerlines

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Peter Crew's avatar
Peter Crew
5dEdited

Great article Chris. I live in hope that the people will begin to realise that energy security, food security, economic security and national security are all interconnected. Alas Canberra and its allies in the mainstream media still seem to be chasing a progressive utopia. Not sure what it will take to shock them out of it - a serious spike oil prices maybe?

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Will Liley's avatar
Will Liley
5d

Chris, I love your doses of reality amidst all the magic thinking. Still, a corrective note on the effects of the 2003 overthrow of Saddam Hussein. It’s not commonly known but when the US Army rolled into Baghdad the Iranian leadership was so panicked at the Great Satan in its borders, it reached out with peace overtures. An opportunity for historic rapprochement between the Islamic Republic and the US was there to be taken but Cheney and Rumsfeld were so full of hubris (& W was so callow) that they spurned the approach, then compounded their error by disbanding the Iraqi Army and leaving the soldiers to go home and start the insurgency. Iran quickly recovered its nerve and fed fuel to the fire. The rest is history. For a clever country, the US can be remarkably stupid (as can another clever country, Israel). And we ALL must bear the consequences.

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