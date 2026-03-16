Powerlines

Powerlines

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew lawson's avatar
Andrew lawson
5d

Didn't you hear the most senior labour woman Tanya P say all we had to do was use more electric vehicles?

Our farm runs 4 diesel Ute's for 4 men and 1 tractor, currently mainly trying to feed and pump water every day for cattle and sheep during this drought in southern NSW.

3 days ago my brother tried to order another 1000 l of diesel as we always do, but was told he might have to wait up to a month for our delivery.

What do we do?

What a moronically stupid govt we have in Canberra!

Reply
Share
4 replies
Conic Tonic's avatar
Conic Tonic
5d

Thank you Chris,

This was more than an essay on Australia’s energy predicament - it was a master class!

Australia was sold the green fairytale by successive governments and grifters… not forgetting the ABC and its cheerleading role.

But, unfortunately, I fear that the only thing that will snap us out of this delusional is a cold, hard recession. At the end of the day, physics will win because energy is more than wealth, ‘energy is life’ (Doomberg).

Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Uhlmann · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture