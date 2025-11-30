Powerlines

Geoff Fraser
Nov 30

The two observations most often apparent when encountering a wind factory in Australia is first the negative impact on the landscape (particularly from the air), and secondly how few of the gaggle of machines are actually turning. No surprise that the reality does not support the gung-ho performance modelling.

Rafe Champion
Nov 30

"The company’s chief executive, Greg Elkins, was once manager of generator connections for AEMO, responsible for assessing, approving and integrating every new power plant into the eastern grid. His company strongly supports the energy transition,"

Not surprising, because he is making his living out of it!

But it is not going to happen, as Paul Miskelly explained over a decade ago.

As for the wind droughts that his team of high-powered experts discovered, a junior clerk could have looked at the Aneroid Energy site and documented all the droughts from 2009.

A slightly more senior clerk could have done the arithmetic to demonstrate that storage is not a feasible option to get over the problem.

Congratulations for putting wind droughts on the front page!

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/the-green-energy-transition-is-all

