Terrence O’Brien
Excellent chronology and analysis. Like you, I found the PM’s “love is stronger than hate” line absolutely moronic.

Your chronology misses one important landmark in the rise of antisemitism fanned by Labor actions: Albanese’s permanent closure on 12 September 2025 of his electoral office, following persistent picketing and harrassment by pro-Hamas protestors. (https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2025/sep/15/anthony-albanese-closes-grayndler-electorate-office-marrickville-palestine-protesters )Here was the PM, who could easily have had police move on the demonstrators and arrest them if they refused, instead caving for fear of a leftist-Muslim backlash.

Instead, he recognised ‘Palestine’ just a week or two later, rewarding the protestors for their belligerent contempt for voters’ right to consult their local member and PM.

I have been unable to find any reference to a Cabinet meeting or a Security Committee of Cabinet meeting to decide to recognise ‘Palestine’. I suspect it was a decision taken by Albanese, Wong, and Marles.

As of today, no new electoral office has been opened for the PM’s electors, and the protestors have promised to follow any new office to disrupt it too.

No wonder Albanese is scared of a Royal Commission: his personal decisions embody the craven Labor pursuit of the Muslim and leftist vote.

A superb and moving piece. The photo of Renia Kohn is heartbreaking knowing this innocent child never grew older, brutally murdered for no reason other than being Jewish. Then follows the list of shameful antisemitic acts Australia has hosted.

Albanese's pro-Palestinian support has been evident for decades, dating back to his uni-student days: a stance he seems loath to outgrow. He has not matured into a statesman let alone a leader, or even a half-decent politician. Albo is a man consumed by biases and hatreds permanently on display one way or another (Tories, as he has stated openly and quite possibly, in my view, Jewish people and Israel, particularly). This is a man who has spent his entire life within cloistered walls where his prejudices were nourished: first at university, where he first found comfort in Labor's ideology (pathology) of resentment and then, almost immediately, nurtured and encouraged by the political embrace of Labor staffer, followed by induction to its higher ranks as a Labor MP. To me, he epitomises the quintessential profile of someone who is highly successful at failing upwards in a highly sheltered environment where the real world is shut out. Cunningly clever no doubt, and well-versed in survival at any cost, his long-held predelictions and biases make him unfit for leadership because, unlike truly great leaders, Albanese is completely unable to shut away the personal and put the greater good first: in this case, all Australians and the nation. His gracelessness, his insensitivity, and his callous hubris have been on display since October 7, '23: his reputation and legacy will forever be blood-stained by his treatment of Australian Jewish citizens and of Israel internationally by his rewarding of Hamas and its Iranian-backed agenda at the UN. He has demonstrated at home and around the world for all to see his utter contempt for all Australians and the high office to which he was so unfortunately granted.

Australia is now in a state of civil war: it began with the Voice Referendum. We are a nation divided and rent as never before in our history across a myriad of issues and topics, our weapons being mainstream and social media, policies at every level of government, corporate zaniness driven by fear, bizarre rulings at law and inane legislation. This is a direct result (one has to ask whether it was intentional?) of one Anthony Albanese, a small man, a man of little character but enduring great hatreds.

Civil wars do not suddenly appear - they are the product of festering issues unaddressed that spread like a virus, infecting many and disturbing all. The cost of a civil war on any nation is enormous, counted in blood and treasure. Australia is currently in the early stages of its first civil war, and it has a way to go; it will get worse before it gets better. What is desperately needed now is the emergence of a truly great leader, but, looking at the political class we are burdened with currently, the options are not promising by any standard. Between the ranks of the Coalition are maybe 10 souls worth salvaging. But the Coalition labels (National Party and Liberal Party) are damaged brands, and the public trusts neither. This is evidenced by the march of many Liberal Party faithful to One Nation, while serious money is funding voices such as Advance. Do we need our version of Reform and a Farage? We certainly need something and someone fast before our civil war takes us further toward the abyss.

