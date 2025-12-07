Powerlines

Powerlines

Andrew Deakin
Another forensic, convincing rebuttal - sorry, demolition - of the renewables farce.

A related question: why has it taken a relative outsider, a journalistic commentator, to state the obvious? Answer: the experts have gone AWOL.

The most notable absence is AEMO, the Australian Energy Market Operator, which was established as part of the energy industry reforms of the 1990s to house the industry expertise on power security and reliability, and to house that expertise in a public, statutory organisation to ensure sensitive and commercially valuable information on security and reliability of power supply was in the public domain, thus making it available for everyone, and thereby encouraging efficient, timely investment in supply rather than monopolistic provision that could exploit its monopoly on information to raise power prices unnecessarily.

AEMO was initially badged as the National Energy Market Operator (NEMMCO), and rebadged as AEMO when the 1990 reforms were tweaked in the mid 2000s.

But the mission remained the same: manage the scheduling of power on the interconnected national grid to ensure the least expensive supply was being used, thus keeping prices down, and report annually on the supply/demand balance to ensure new investment was forthcoming when needed.

An AEMO that was doing its job properly would have drawn attention to the deficiencies of renewables as soon as they became apparent (ie, almost immediately, as it did to some extent in the late 2000s when publishing reports noting the inability of renewables to provide necessary grid stabilisation services).

But, as climate change theories evolved into a perceived planetary life or death mania, and the power supply debate became increasingly politicised, AEMO’s staff increasingly seemed cowed by political pressures to cast their advice as renewables compliant. No speaking truth to power here.

And, of course, many in AEMO were climate true believers, which made the transition to being the cup bearer for renewables less troubling for them.

Now that the climate change theories are losing their shine, and many are saying with considerable justification that the modelling has been greatly exaggerated, AEMO might start to find its true voice, and do what it was established to do.

In the meantime, Chris Uhlmann continues to do their job for them.

Our country’s energy strategy should consider supply chain risk. Today most renewable components are manufactured in China. In contrast, nuclear technology is led by allied countries such as France, Canada and the United States. Our vast uranium reserves enable development of a domestic fuel cycle and associated advanced industry capabilities. The job creation potential from building and operating a homegrown nuclear sector with fuel exports is substantially higher than importing wind and solar equipment from coal powered factories in China.

