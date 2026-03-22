Powerlines

Powerlines

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Living in a Material World

The Gulf war is a reminder that modern life still runs on coal, oil and gas — and when fuel prices rise, the cost of everything rises with them.
Chris Uhlmann's avatar
Chris Uhlmann
Mar 22, 2026

The Gulf war has exposed two hard truths: military force still shapes the world, and hydrocarbons still power it. Coal, oil and gas remain the foundation of modern life, embedded in everything from food and medicine to transport, industry and household goods.

When oil and gas prices rise, the cost of living rises with them.

Australia is especially vulnerable because it still depends overwhelmingly on fossil fuels, particularly imported liquid fuels. Diesel keeps freight, farming and mining moving, and without it the country stops.

See more of Opinionated, on Sky News hosted by Danica De Giorgio.

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