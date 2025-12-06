Powerlines

Powerlines

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Newman's avatar
Mike Newman
2d

The Chinese PLA Navy just launched two fighters from an aircraft carrier near Okinawa and radar locked two Japanese F-15s who scrambled to intercept. It is out of control.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Conic Tonic's avatar
Conic Tonic
2d

Great piece once again Mike. Japan is indeed a great nation of wonderful people… and smart enough to realise that tolerating the intolerant will lead to no tolerance in no time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Chris Uhlmann · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture