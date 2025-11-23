Powerlines

Peter Robinson
Nov 23

Disturbing:

Nowakowski has produced the only publicly available map of all existing and planned wind and solar farms in Australia. He was pilloried for exposing their massive footprint, despite it being meticulously documented. No government agency has produced anything similar. The day after the map went live Nowakowski’s computer was hacked and all of the thousands of data points that built it were stolen.

Jillian Stirling
Nov 23Edited

I guess trying to separate the climate lobby from its money was always going to be painful. The community groups exist on the smell of an oily rag whilst the vandals climate groups are well funded. These climate zealots are like the inquisition and brook no real discussion. It won’t make me believe in climate change or the vandalism tied to climate zealotry.

It just makes me think that they have something to hide and apply their principles only lightly. To try to stop the vandalism in certain places smacks of nimbyism.

