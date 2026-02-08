Powerlines

John Law
3d

This is a good summation of many problems. I would add though that any analysis has to accept that the Labor Party (with the Coalition being unaware bedfellows) have created a captive class of rent seekers who are reliant on government largesse to fund their lifestyles and will vote accordingly. This is true for the public sector, as it is true for selective private sector enterprises where the spigot of never-ceasing public financing is the only thing that keeps their lights on. In effect, there is an element where Labor rewards their friends in these industries by punishing their enemies in the productive part of the private sector.

The Coalition are no different and are worse insofar as their are totally unaware of how State capture works. One reason why the Coalition in power feels like a slightly crankier version of Labor is because they broadly follow the same prescription of giving money out to preferred private and public sector voter groups. As the quality of politicians and public servants steadily declines and the quality of the rent-seekers on the other side of the equation grows, the productive side of the Australian economy is continually squeezed (or more migrants are let in acting as a form of diminishing marginal returns on the sugar rush of a larger domestic market) and the more the overall state of the economy declines.

1 reply
Scipio
15h

Very good piece. Also, just imagine what the inflation rate would look like if they included mortgage interest payments, share prices, income tax, HECS repayments, stamp duty, as well as the other items that they exclude or "trim" to manipulatime the data.

Australia in big trouble.

17 more comments...

