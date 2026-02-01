Powerlines

Discussion about this post

Mark Duffett
Hilariously, in a if-you-didn’t-laugh-you’d-cry sort of way, there is a thing called the ‘Australia-Germany Climate and Energy College’ at the University of Melbourne. As if they’re actively researching and comparing notes on how to do the world’s stupidest energy transition.

Strangely it seems to have completely failed to predict Germany’s current travails, let alone draw their lessons for Australia.

Stephen Price
I'm wondering when the benefits of HELE coal fired plants will be proposed. I mean, last time I looked, we've got a shed load of the world's finest black coal. Imagine the competitive advantage that could mean for Australian industry. Anyone else noticed this?

