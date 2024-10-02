Why subscribe?

Life begins with energy. Without it, nothing grows.

In human affairs, energy is the economy. Without cheap, reliable energy, nothing functions.

Our economy is not a set of numbers. It is a moral project—a living network of human exchange: people trading, building, and solving problems together.

Politics should keep this body alive, fair, and free. It should encourage individuals, families, and businesses to advance the common good.

We believe our society has succeeded because it stands on the firm foundations of our inherited Western democratic tradition.

We believe those foundations are under assault—from within and without.

Powerlines exists to defend the best of our heritage and to promote its renewal. We are pro-human, pro-family, and pro-business. We deal in real-world problems and seek real-world solutions.

We believe in free speech and the power of ideas. We aim to entertain and provoke—but never patronise.

We will present news and views as honestly and accurately as we can.

Our voice is Australian. Our canvas is the world.

We need your support.

So please—join us.Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.