God forgives, nature does not
In the energy debate, sins of omission may be forgiven, but the laws of physics never grant absolution.
Dec 7
•
Chris Uhlmann
40
25
4
Maintaining the Monoculture
Japan shows the strength of a nation that knows itself
Dec 6
•
Mike Newman
31
16
2
November 2025
Fancy a Model? Wait Till She Moves In
Weather-dependent power systems are beautiful in theory — capricious in practice.
Nov 30
•
Chris Uhlmann
42
18
6
Outside Consensus There Is No Salvation
A Senate committee revives the spirit of the Inquisition as it hunts for heretics
Nov 23
•
Chris Uhlmann
53
15
8
Sound and Fury
How shouting and insults expose Net Zero as a tale signifying nothing
Nov 16
•
Mike Newman
35
21
7
The World We Model vs the World We Live In
Fossil fuels keep rising, China keeps winning, and Net Zero remains a fantasy.
Nov 14
•
Chris Uhlmann
56
11
9
Public Disservice Part II
The Blob grows — and it’s feeding on the nation’s productivity.
Nov 7
•
Mike Newman
38
8
6
A Tale of Two Transitions
The models say cheap, clean power; the market says chaos and cost.
Nov 3
•
Chris Uhlmann
64
19
12
October 2025
The Poles of Power
The needle on the rare earths compass points to China.
Oct 28
•
Chris Uhlmann
42
9
6
A Flabby Federation
Canberra feeds, the states loaf, and the nation slides. Time to make them compete again.
Oct 26
•
Mike Newman
35
13
5
Climate Science on Trial
In the rush to turn data into verdicts, science trades curiosity for convictions.
Oct 22
•
Chris Uhlmann
41
11
4
Freedom from Information
“You do have to fight to keep freedom… because there are always people who will say, ‘Oh, let’s give a little bit more power to government, and a little…
Oct 18
•
Mike Newman
31
5
4
