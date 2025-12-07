Powerlines

Powerlines

November 2025

Fancy a Model? Wait Till She Moves In
Weather-dependent power systems are beautiful in theory — capricious in practice.
  
Chris Uhlmann
Outside Consensus There Is No Salvation
A Senate committee revives the spirit of the Inquisition as it hunts for heretics
  
Chris Uhlmann
Sound and Fury
How shouting and insults expose Net Zero as a tale signifying nothing
  
Mike Newman
The World We Model vs the World We Live In
Fossil fuels keep rising, China keeps winning, and Net Zero remains a fantasy.
  
Chris Uhlmann
Public Disservice Part II
The Blob grows — and it’s feeding on the nation’s productivity.
  
Mike Newman
A Tale of Two Transitions
The models say cheap, clean power; the market says chaos and cost.
  
Chris Uhlmann

October 2025

